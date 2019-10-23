Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
37932 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Kress


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Kress Obituary
Richard J. Kress, age 92, of Concord Twp., passed away September 27, 2019. He was born April 1, 1927 in Cleveland. Richard was a proud US Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a graduate of John Carroll University and received his Master Degree from Case Western Reserve University. He was a purchasing agent for C.E.I. having worked in Cleveland and at the Perry Nuclear Plant for many years. Richard taught Economics at Tri-C and Lakeland Community Colleges. He later became a volunteer bailiff for the Chardon probate and juvenile courts.Richard is the beloved husband of Pearl S. (nee Schultz), and loving father of Richard A. Kress.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby) from 9 to 11 A.M. on Saturday prior to the mass. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now