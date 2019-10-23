|
Richard J. Kress, age 92, of Concord Twp., passed away September 27, 2019. He was born April 1, 1927 in Cleveland. Richard was a proud US Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a graduate of John Carroll University and received his Master Degree from Case Western Reserve University. He was a purchasing agent for C.E.I. having worked in Cleveland and at the Perry Nuclear Plant for many years. Richard taught Economics at Tri-C and Lakeland Community Colleges. He later became a volunteer bailiff for the Chardon probate and juvenile courts.Richard is the beloved husband of Pearl S. (nee Schultz), and loving father of Richard A. Kress.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby) from 9 to 11 A.M. on Saturday prior to the mass. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019