|
|
Rick Lorenzo, 73, of Madison passed away December 13, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on March 16, 1946 the son of Richard and Evelyn (Fink) Lorenzo, Sr.He was a meat cutter for First National Supermarkets for many years.On February 22, 2000 he married his best friend and the love of his life Belinda Smartt; his loving companion of 37 total years together.He is survived by his loving wife, his brother Robert (Karen) Lorenzo and sister Virginia Lorenzo; his father-in-law John Smith and many sister and brother- in-laws, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law Sara Smith and his dear and beloved little buddy “Nash” his dog.Services will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at New Day Church, 6835, N. Ridge Road, Madison; the family will receive guests from 12:00-12:30 and the service will begin at 12:30. A luncheon to celebrate Rick’s life will follow.Online obituary at www.czupfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020