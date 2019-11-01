Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Parker Obituary
Richard J. Parker, 66, of Mentor, died October 27, 2019 at his home. He was born January 10, 1953 in East Cleveland. Rich graduated from Richmond Hts. High School and John Carroll University. Mr. Parker worked for the City of Painesville Water Department. His hobbies included gardening, travel, animals and nature. Rich enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends, bowling, car shows and caring for his many pets, especially his dog, Moxie. Survivors are his brothers, Don and Ken Parker; niece, Jennifer (Jamee) Thompson; nephew, Kevin (Lauren) Parker; and his great-nephews, Luca and Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Jeanette Parker. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service in honor of Richard will begin at Noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Mentor Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Holden Arboretum, 9550 Sperry Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -