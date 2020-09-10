1/2
Richard J. Radtkin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Radtkin Sr., age 83, of Willoughby-Eastlake, passed away September 9, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on March 2, 1937, to the late Wilbur Radtkin and Mary Reublin. Richard took to new technology really well. He loved playing video games and had a great passion for music. In addition, Richard enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Richard was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his children, LeAnn (Kevin) Lach, Richard (Jeanie) Radtkin, Sharon (Mark) Childs and Michael Radtkin; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Roske, Rick III, Amber, Joshua, Courtney and Jeff; great-granddaughter, Jade; his siblings, David (Michelle) Radtkin, and Lynne Thomas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma Radtkin; his granddaughter, Ashley Smithson; and step-mom, Edna Radtkin. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Urn burial will occur at Willoughby Memorial Garden.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved