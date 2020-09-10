Richard J. Radtkin Sr., age 83, of Willoughby-Eastlake, passed away September 9, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on March 2, 1937, to the late Wilbur Radtkin and Mary Reublin. Richard took to new technology really well. He loved playing video games and had a great passion for music. In addition, Richard enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Richard was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his children, LeAnn (Kevin) Lach, Richard (Jeanie) Radtkin, Sharon (Mark) Childs and Michael Radtkin; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Roske, Rick III, Amber, Joshua, Courtney and Jeff; great-granddaughter, Jade; his siblings, David (Michelle) Radtkin, and Lynne Thomas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma Radtkin; his granddaughter, Ashley Smithson; and step-mom, Edna Radtkin. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Urn burial will occur at Willoughby Memorial Garden.