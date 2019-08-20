Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
Richard J. "Richie" Rodeheaver

Richard “Richie” J. Rodeheaver, age 34, passed away August 18, 2019. Richie was a professional painter. He was a member of the Chilli Crew M.C. Richie was funny, happy and was loved by all who knew him. His smile and laughter were contagious. He was a loving father, supporting friend and brother. He was a loving father of Dylan Adams, James and Dominic Rodeheaver; husband of Janelle Rodeheaver; son of James and Jeanne Rodeheaver; brother of Shawn (Danielle) Rodeheaver, Chad Rodeheaver and Keith (fiancée Krystle) Rodeheaver; grandson of Adeline and the late Carl Rodeheaver; grandson of the late Betty Hodnik; nephew of the late Richard Rodeheaver; brother-in-law of the late Eddy Roland; son-in-law of Janet (Bill) Covert; nephew, uncle and cousin of many. The Rodeheaver family will receive friends 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24th at the funeral home. Burial at Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
