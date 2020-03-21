|
Richard J. "Dick" Weiss passed away March 15, 2020 in Sun Lakes, Arizona. He was born August 14, 1934 in Painesville to Alfred and Mary (Bzinyak) Weiss.Dick was a graduate of Harvey High School, attended Bowling Green State University and Lakeland Community College. He served in the U. S. Army, 1955 through 1957. Dick worked for the Lubrizol Corp. in Painesville for many years, retiring in 1994.He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville, VFW Post 7754 in Fairport Harbor, American Legion Post 337, the Hungarian Culture Club in Fairport, American Slovenian Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2278, Loyal Order of Moose 490, Lubrizol Retirement Club, Painesville Senior Citizens, the Oldsmobile Club of America and the Lake County Rod and Gun Club. He was also a past president of the Northern Ohio Model A Club.Dick is survived by his sons: Kurt T. (Barbara) Weiss and James R. (Melissa) Weiss; grandsons: Trevor Weiss and Aaron Bacurin.He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. (Lynch) Weiss; his brother, Fred Weiss and his parents.Private Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery Painesville for family and Richards close friendsDonations in Dick’s memory may be made to of one’s choice.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020