Richard Johnson


1930 - 2019
Richard Johnson, age 89, of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home on November 11, 2019. He was born July 26, 1930 in Painesville, Ohio, to Armas and Eva (Aro) Johnson. He was a farmer all his life. As a farmer, he had to work off the farm to keep it going, so he also worked for Diamond Alkali until the plant's closure. He later went on to raise cattle on a full-time basis. Richard leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews. Private family services will be observed. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
