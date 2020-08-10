Funeral Mass for Richard Joseph "Dick" Chrosniak, 92, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Chrosniak passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 4, 1928, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 63 years. Richard was an usher at Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1959 in Mentor and American Legion Post 352 in Mentor. He loved his family and dogs dearly, and enjoyed sweets, especially Baskin-Robbins Baseball Nut ice cream. Mr. Chrosniak had worked at National Acme. He was the dear father of Holly Renee (Keith, M.D.) Kersten and Richard Thaddeus (Connie) Chrosniak; cherished grandfather of Nathan Alan Kersten, Tiffany Renee Kersten, Christina Marie Kersten-Wright, Kaitlin Noelle Kersten-Surginer and Richard James Chrosniak; great-grandfather of Christian, Alexis, Sean Jr., Emmarie, Briella and Logan; and brother of Dorothy (Richard) Rogaski, Robert (Carol) Chrosniak and Daniel Chrosniak. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (nee Kruszynski) Chrosniak; siblings, Frank Chrosniak, Adeline Uinski and Theresa Chrosniak; brother-in-law, Al Uinski; sisters-in-law, Olga Chrosniak and Jackie Chrosniak; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Noah. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.