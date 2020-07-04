Funeral Services for Richard Joseph “Dick” Neroda will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 7th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville.Richard was born December 14, 1937 in Painesville to Michael and Mildred (Allen) Neroda. He passed away July 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.Richard was a life-long Lake County resident. His career was in public service. It spanned over 40 years. Richard was the Service Director for the City of Bedford Heights before becoming the Director of the Lake County Solid Waste Facility. He was most recently employed as a Deputy Treasurer for the Lake County Treasurer’s Office for many years, retiring in 2014. Richard lived a full life. He was a scratch golfer and especially enjoyed many rounds with his nephews David Todd and Gary as well as his brother in law George. He had the privilege to play some of the most magnificent courses in this country, most notably Pebble Beach. He was an avid reader, and as his friends know, was never without a book in his back pocket. Richard also traveled throughout his life. His travels spanned from the cabin in PA and Rocky Mountains of Idaho with his brother to the craps table in Vegas with his dear friends, the gold coast with his brother in law and nephew and Washington DC with Barbara Lisa and Arlyne. Some of the most treasured travel, however, was the memorable family vacations with his second family the DiCarlos.It’s difficult to fully embody the extraordinary personality of Dick Neroda in print. If you were lucky you got to experience it. He had the growl of a grizzly but the heart of a teddy. His capacity for love and happiness was exemplified by the 60 year love affair with his beloved wife Barbara. It translated into a strong love of family especially Lisa “Big Dick’s Daughter” a title she proudly embraces. He is was and always will be her hero. But it didn’t stop there, his friends were family and were held close to his heart.Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Neroda of Concord Township; daughter, Lisa Arlyne Neroda of Painesville Township; brother, Michael (Ruth Ann) Neroda of Perry; sister-in-law, Arlyne Heerlein of Painesville Twp.; brother-in-law, George Heerlein of Chesterland; nephews, Michael Neroda, Gary Neroda, David Todd Heerlein; nieces, Heidi (Mark) Kellermeyer and Becky (Dave) Homberg; and several great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.Social distancing will be observed and masks are strongly suggested.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Richard’s name to The St Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org