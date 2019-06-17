Home

Richard K. Kovaleik Obituary
Richard K. Kovaleik, 55, of Mentor, passed away June 5, 2019, in Ogaillala, Neb.He was born June 22, 1963, in Willoughby.Richard was an over the road truck driver for more than 20 years. He was a kind giving person who enjoyed family time, loved his casino’s and his Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.He was the brother of Emil Kovaleik and Mike Kovaleik; stepfather of Megan (John) Vegal; loving companion of Rita Kelly; cherished grandfather of Julia Vegal; uncle of Jullian (John) Deering, Colleen Kovaleik, Katie Kovaleik and many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Sophia (nee Yankura) Kovaleik.Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Community Room at 8040 Independence Place, Mentor.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes of Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on June 20, 2019
