Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hellriegel's Inn
1840 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Knuth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Knuth


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Knuth Obituary
Richard M. Knuth, age 88, of Concord Twp., passed away June 20, 2019 at Symphony at Mentor. He was born December 19, 1930, in Painesville, to the late Emil and Senia (Hautamaki) Knuth and grew up in Fairport Harbor until moving to Concord in 1961. Mr. Knuth retired from Painesville City Schools in 1991, teaching Industrial Arts. While at Harvey High School, he coached football for many years and started the wrestling program. He was a graduate of Fairport Harding High School, where he played football and basketball and was also Class President. He then graduated from Kent State University, where he received his teaching degree. He was a member of the football team and wrestling team. Mr. Knuth enjoyed woodworking in his spare time and created Christmas ornaments every year for family members. He also enjoyed making toys and volunteered at Lake Metro Parks Farm Park making toys for the Breakfast with Santa event. He and his wife, Renate, enjoyed volunteering for this every year. Mr. Knuth was very proud of his Finnish heritage and traveled to Finland several times, as well as many other locations throughout the world with his wife. He volunteered at the Fairport Finish Heritage Museum and enjoyed sharing his time and knowledge with the visitors. Mr. Knuth is survived by his wife, Renate (Stamm) Knuth. They were married June 21, 1963 and celebrated 56 years together. He is also survived by his daughter, Heidi J. (Jeff) Mattlin, of Solon; his son, Erik F. (Kristin) Knuth, of Hudson; and grandchildren, Abby and Ashley Mattlin and Ethan, Cameron, and Liam Knuth. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Donald Brewster; and his brother, Jack Knuth. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, July 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hellriegel's Inn, 1840 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kent State University Alumni Associaton, 350 S. Lincoln St., Kent, Ohio 44242 or at www.kent.edu/alumni or Harvey High School Athletic Department, 200 W. Walnut Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077.Online condolences, info and directions at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now