Richard L. "Rick" Baur 79, beloved husband for 18 years of Lee Ann (nee McSweeney); loving father of Kelly Sayegh (husband Charbel), David Vuchinich (wife Robin), Julie Baur, Margo Knopf, and Richard Jr (wife Gillian); devoted grandfather of many; cherished son of the late Leo and Katherine (nee O'Loughlin) and son-in-law of Rose and the late Norman McSweeney; dearest brother of Gary (wife Alma) and Tim (wife Eileen); dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle of many.U.S. Navy Veteran. Rick was born on February 19, 1940 in East Cleveland and passed away on June 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was a resident of Mentor for 5 years, previously living in Memphis, Tennessee for 13 years. Rick was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a proud member of the Euclid Veterans Association. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1958 and proudly worked as a Sales Director and Vice President of Sales for Troxel Co. in Moscow, Tennessee. Rick loved the game of golf, going to the casinos, and traveling. He also was passionate about his classic cars, playing cash explosion, and being a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. Rick most loved spending time with family, holidays, and visiting wineries in Geneva. He was a great guy, fun-loving, happy, and strong. Rick was a leader and was truly sweet and gentle. He will be dearly missed by all.Contributions may be made in memory of Rick to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Rick at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 4-8 pm. Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019