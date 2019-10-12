Home

Funeral service for Lt. Richard L. Perry (retired), age 81 of Willoughby will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday October 16, 2019, at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Funeral Home. Richard was born on June 17, 1938 in Cleveland to the late Frank H. and Sue (nee Manchir) Perry and passed away on October 12, 2019. Richard was a US Army veteran and retired from the East Cleveland Police Department. Dick was a member of the Western Lake County Ohio Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #116, American Legion Palmer - Roberts Post 214, Chagrin River Salmon Association, and volunteered with the USS Cod Submarine Memorial serving on the Cod Committee.Richard was the beloved husband of 60 plus years to Cosma “Boots” Perry (nee Jirousek); loving father of Richard A. Perry and Russell M. Perry; cherished grandfather of Russell M. Perry Jr.; brother of Judith Peltz (Richard), Lynn Lang (Roger, deceased), and Kenneth A. Perry (deceased). Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
