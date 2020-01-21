|
Richard L. (Szaraz) Scott, age 93, beloved husband for 66 years of Viola (nee Hunyak); loving father of Donald (wife Virginia), Robert, and Nancy Evans (husband David); devoted grandfather of Heather Davies (husband Justin), Megan Sines (husband Roger), Robert (wife Kathleen), Lauren McClearn (husband Michael), Eric Evans (fiancé Madison Wolfe) and great-grandfather of Graham, Benjamin, Harper, and Scarlett; cherished son of the late Louis and Margaret (nee Bobrovsky) Szaraz; dearest brother of the late Arnold Scott (wife Marge, deceased) and Peggy Brown (husband James, deceased); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard to The Up Side of Downs, 6533-B Brecksville Rd., PO Box 31720, Independence, OH 44131 or Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (Transverse Myelitis), PO Box 826962, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6962. Richard was born on June 20, 1926 in Cleveland and passed away on January 19, 2020. He was a resident of Richmond Heights for 58 years, formerly of Willowick. Richard graduated from East Tech High School in 1944 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1950. He worked as a chemical engineer for Lubrizol. Richard was a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a life member of the American Radio Relay League and Quarter Century Wireless Association. Richard was an amateur radio enthusiast with the call letters W8 FDN since 1950. He loved gardening and traveling, especially to Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and on bus trips. Richard was an OSU, Indians and Browns fan. He will be remembered most as a meticulous, very bright, organized, social, witty and friendly man with a good sense of humor. Richard was devoted to his family was proud of his family’s accomplishments. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid, OH 44143. Burial following with Military Honors at Crown Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Richard at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020