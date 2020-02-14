Home

Richard L. Tapak, 83, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland. His family was by his side as he went home to be with the Lord.He loved spending time with his family and taking them on beach vacations. Rich had a great sense of humor; he enjoyed telling riddles that made others laugh and he loved polka music and watching his grandchildren play sports.He served in the National Guard as a mechanic and worked for General Electric in Conneaut, OH as a materials manager for 25 years. After retiring, he moved to Willoughby to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was a loving, proud, and generous husband, father, grandpa, brother, and uncle.Survivors are his devoted wife of 58 years, Betty Tapak; children, Lisa (Bill) Bohanon, and Christina (Mike) Rogers; and his grandchildren, Elaina and Matthew Bohanon.He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna Tapak; and his sister, Irene Wasko.Private family services will be held in memory of Rich.For those wishing to honor his memory, donations can be made in his name to Velocity Church.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
