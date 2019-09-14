Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Richard L. Yukl

Richard L. Yukl Obituary
Memorial services for Richard L. Yukl, 74, of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Arthur Severance will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Mr. Yukl passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019.Born March 24, 1945 in East Cleveland, he had lived in Mentor for the past 50 years.He was a member of East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church in Kirtland, and enjoyed boating and scuba diving.Mr. Yukl was employed as a television repairman at Mentor TV, and then started his own business. He later worked part-time at his Church.Survivors are his wife of 50 years, Karen (Johnson) Yukl; siblings, Katherine Johnston, Kenneth (Pamela) Yukl and Margaret (Lynn) Border; mother-in-law, AuVergne Johnson; brother-in-law, William (Deborah) Johnson and sister-in-law, Sheryle (Anthony) Augusta. He also leaves ten nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Louise (Allerton) Yukl; brother-in-law, Russell Johnston and father-in-law, Thomas G. Johnson.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 10848 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094 or the , 1375 East 9th Street, #600, Cleveland, OH 44114.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
