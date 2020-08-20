Richard Lee Anderson, 83, of Middlefield, OH passed away peacefully at his home early Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 while being surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, OH on July 11, 1937 to the late Donald W. and Dorothy (Roehrig) Anderson. Richard later married the love of his life, Marilyn G. Rhodes, on September 15, 1957.He was a member of the Military Police in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he worked at Standard Oil before owning and operating his own business, Anderson Oil Company.Richard enjoyed spending time with friends and family in the Masonic community. He served as Past Master of Village Lodge F&AM #274, Past Commander of Eagle Commandery #28 of Ohio Knight’s Templar; and was a member Willoughby #231 Chapter, Royal Arch Masons of Ohio.He also loved traveling, especially taking trips to Las Vegas and traveling up the Pacific Coast Highway. Richard’s favorite trip of a lifetime though was taking his entire family, children and grandchildren, to Scotland.Richard lived a life of service to others, which is a trait he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by: his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn; children, Sonya (Larry) Anderson-Heiden, Scott (Ginny Adams) Anderson, Stuart (Denise) Anderson; grandchildren, Todd (Stephanie) Yoder, Troy (Kelly) Yoder, Chad (Erin) Anderson, Brett (Heather) Anderson, Brittany (Kevin) Baker, Aric (Sarah) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Madison, Hailey, Jameson, Ashlyn, Matthias, Rocky, Mason, Stella, Evelyn, Camden, Tayden, Norah, Ainsley, Cheyenne; brother, Donald G. (Donna) Anderson; sister, Arlene (Art Hubble) Anderson-Koeth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Mary Anderson.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, OH 44062 with Joyce Benesh officiating. Family and friends will be received from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Masonic services will follow the visitation at 6:00 P.M.Per the Governor of Ohio’s mandate and CDC guidelines, face masks will be mandatory and social distancing expected. In lieu of attending, the visitation and service will be aired via Zoom. Please visit Richard’s obituary on our website for more details. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in Richard’s memory to Village Lodge #274, P.O. Box 44, Burton, OH 44021.