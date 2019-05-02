|
|
Richard Lee Painter, age 90, passed away peacefully April 24, 2019 in Mayfield Hts. Born October 4, 1928 in Bainbridge Twp., he was a longtime Chester Twp. resident before most recently residing in Willoughby Hills. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a proud volunteer with the Veteran’s Association and earned the title of 2018 Top Volunteer with the Cleveland VA Medical Center. Richard was an avid Cleveland Browns fan holding season tickets for many years. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Cleveland Air Show. Richard worked in auto part sales with the Ford Motor Co. He is survived by his daughter from South Korea Yeseul Lee (Chanyeop Park); sister Patricia Downing; and other extended family. Richard was predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann Painter; parents Frederick and Margaret Painter; and beloved dog Wanda. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 9 to 11 am, where Military Honors will follow at 11:00 am. Private Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2019