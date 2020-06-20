Richard Loser

Richard (Dick) Loser passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 69. We lost a loving brother and uncle.Dick made an impression on every person he met. He enjoyed wood working, sewing, baking and cooking and he loved a good conversation!He leaves behind two sisters; Cecilia and Patricia, and a brother; Tom (Sharon), and has joined their other brother; Steven, and his late wife; Barbara, in heaven. He also leaves behind six nieces and nephews (husbands and wives) and 11 great nephews and nieces. We pray peace has taken over your soul and will calm our sadden hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store