Richard Milton Kirker, Jr., age 55, of Twinsburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 24, 2019. Loving son of Carol E. (nee Niemi) and the late Richard Milton Kirker, Sr.; beloved husband of June M. (nee Dieterich) Kirker; loving father of Katie Marie (fiance Zachary) Kirker and Richard Edward Kirker; dear grandfather of Joseph Richard Lawniczak; dear brother of Pamela M. (Joseph D.) Perrino; brother-in-law of Rosemarie (Dean) Linc, John (Kelly) Dieterich and Bob (Tracy) Dieterich; uncle of Mario, Autumn, Jackie, Jodi, Lindsey, Kelsey and Brad; dear cousin and nephew to many. Richard was the Principal Cisco UC Consultant at CDW. He loved baseball and especially, his beloved Cleveland Indians. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 West Aurora Road (one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH (330) 468-1443. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019