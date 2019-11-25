Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kirker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Milton Kirker Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Milton Kirker Jr. Obituary
Richard Milton Kirker, Jr., age 55, of Twinsburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 24, 2019. Loving son of Carol E. (nee Niemi) and the late Richard Milton Kirker, Sr.; beloved husband of June M. (nee Dieterich) Kirker; loving father of Katie Marie (fiance Zachary) Kirker and Richard Edward Kirker; dear grandfather of Joseph Richard Lawniczak; dear brother of Pamela M. (Joseph D.) Perrino; brother-in-law of Rosemarie (Dean) Linc, John (Kelly) Dieterich and Bob (Tracy) Dieterich; uncle of Mario, Autumn, Jackie, Jodi, Lindsey, Kelsey and Brad; dear cousin and nephew to many. Richard was the Principal Cisco UC Consultant at CDW. He loved baseball and especially, his beloved Cleveland Indians. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 99 West Aurora Road (one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, OH (330) 468-1443. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -