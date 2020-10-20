1/1
Richard Parker Wallis Jr.
Richard Parker Wallis Jr., age 89, passed away at his home after a brief illness on October 19, 2020. He was born July 17, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. He spent time growing up in Washington, DC and Bismarck, ND, traveling with his parents Richard Wallis Sr. and Dorothy, as his father, a civil engineer, worked various construction projects. He graduated from University School in 1950 and attended Washington and Lee University. Dick joined the U.S. Navy in 1953 and served with the Naval Construction Battalion as a “Seabee” in Morocco, Africa. He worked for over 30 years as a purchasing manager in the torpedo manufacturing industry, starting with Clevite in 1961 and remaining with his business unit as Gould, Westinghouse, and then Northrop Grumman took over business operations. Dick was a member of Kirtland Christian Fellowship, and previously a member of Chardon Baptist Church for many years where he served as a deacon and loved serving his Lord. Dick was an avid collector of antiques, old guns, and an old car enthusiast. During his retirement he restored a 1913 Model T that he purchased from a junk yard as a teenage boy, and spent many years giving family and friends special rides. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty, his 3 children, Christopher (Olivia), Sarah (Dan) and David, and his 8 grandchildren, Julissa, Jack, Sophia, Max, Heidi, Sydney, Quin and Naomi, who he loved dearly.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.



Published in News-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
