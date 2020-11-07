1/
Richard R. "Dick" Ayers
Richard (Dick) R. Ayres, age 85, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Monday September14, 2020.He was born April 11, 1935, in Sand Run, Ohio, to the late Eloise and Howard Ayres.Richard graduated from Kirtland High School, class of 1953. Richard was a classic car, and boating enthusiast. He was a member and avid volunteer at the Manasota Elks Lodge 2734 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter18 of Bradenton, Fl.He is survived by his wife Faye E. Ayres, and children: Robert C. Ayres (Kim), Betty Joe Baird, Dawn Lapuh (Rob); and two Brothers, James Ayers and David Ayres. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
