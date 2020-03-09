|
Richard R. "Dick" Sherwood, 76, of Concord Township, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Brookdale of Mentor. Born Oct. 8, 1943, in Painesville, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Dick was a charter member of F.O.P Lodge 116, and was a member of the Lake County Blue Knights, Lake County Chiefs of Police and the American Polygraph Association. He enjoyed boating, motorcycles, working on cars and playing the organ. Dick loved his family and enjoyed hosting family get-togethers. Mr. Sherwood was a retired Willoughby Police Officer, retiring in 1993, after 27 years of service. He had served the Willoughby Police Department as an Executive Lieutenant, as an acting chief and as the Chief of Police. Dick also worked at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, starting the Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program, served as a Bailiff for Judge Larry Allen in the Willoughby Municipal Court, Chief Ranger of the Lake Metro Parks for five years, and as Chief Ranger for the Geauga Metro Parks. Dick was the beloved husband of 49 years to Sharon J. (nee Walker) Sherwood; loving father of Jennifer A. Daddario, Michael R. Sherwood, Kristen A. (LeRoy) Schaef, Thomas J. Sherwood (Kelley Divelbiss), and Jeffrey A. (Christina) Sherwood; father-in-law of Thaddeus Pacyna; cherished grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 10; brother of Jean Camloh, Alice Simandle and Kathy Vernon Sherwood; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah L. Pacyna; parents, William H. and Rita Maxine (nee Locke) Sherwood; and brother, Robert Sherwood. Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
