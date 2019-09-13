Home

Richard Robert Francis Obituary
Richard Robert Francis, age 76, of Painesville, entered his eternal rest on Sept. 3, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House. Born April 29, 1943, in Cleveland, to Robert R. and Virginia (nee: Perry) Francis, he had been a longtime area resident. Richard married Joanne Dilo on Oct. 13, 1963 in Cleveland. He was a master wire weaver, retiring from Lindsey Wire. Richard enjoyed driving racing cars at Cloverleaf Speedway and loved cars. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joanne, of Painesville; son, Robert (Kathy) Francis, of Chardon; grandsons, Sam and Will Francis, of Chardon; brother, Allen (Pam) Francis, of Mentor; niece and nephew, Tammie Francis-Likovic, of Eastlake, and Timmy Francis, of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Shirley Francis. A memorial service will be from 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Cremation service entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Donations suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
