Richard Robert Francis age 76 of Painesville entered his eternal rest on Sept. 3, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. Born April 29, 1943 in Cleveland to Robert and Virginia (nee: Perry) Francis, he had been a longtime area resident.Richard married Joanne Dilo on Oct. 13, 1962 in Cleveland. He was a licensed master wire weaver, retiring from Lindsey Wire. Richard loved gardening, cars, and enjoyed driving racing cars. He was a great self-taught artisan of woodworking. His greatest joys, memories, and proud moments were with Joanne, Bob, Kathy, Sam, and Will. He was especially proud of the accomplishments of his grandsons.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joanne of Painesville; son, Robert (Kathy) Francis of Chardon; grandsons, Sam and Will Francis of Chardon; brother, Allen (Pam) Francis of Mentor; niece and nephew, Tammie Francis-Likovic of Eastlake and Timmy Francis of FL.He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, William Poorbaugh, and sister-in-law, Shirley Francis.A memorial service will be at 4 pm on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church 508 Mentor Ave, Painesville, OH 44077. Friends may call from 3 until 4 pm at the church.A private family burial will take place at a later date. Cremation service entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes.Donations suggested to Zion Lutheran Church 508 Mentor Ave, Painesville, OH 44077.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 16, 2019