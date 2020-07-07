Richard “Dick” Russ passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 66. His warm smile and generous demeanor will be missed by many who knew him. He spent over 45 years as a carpenter, roofer, and later “the fixer of all things”. There seemed to be nothing he could not fix. He enjoyed cars, boats, motorcycles, and just plain fishing. He is mourned by his wife, Karen (Black) Russ; sisters, Louise (Ken) Aldridge, Carol Hugg, and Mary (Jim) Davenport; sister-in-law, Donna (Dennis)Camarrati; cousins, Margie Lyons Burowske and Laureen Sevegen; canine companion, Rowdy. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Cliff” Russ and Patricia (Roberts) Russ Swaine; and his step-father, Harry P. Swaine. His brother-in-law, Rick Hugg, is also deceased. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.