Richard S. McPeak, age 73 of Painesville passed away May 12, 2019 at Lake West Hospital. He was born May 24, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Robert and Amy (Schmitt) McPeak. Upon graduating from Chagrin Falls High School in 1963, Richard joined the United States Army and was deployed to South Korea as a peace keeper. Soon after his honorable military discharge, Richard became the director of the Lake County Chapter of the American Red Cross and pursued that organization's mission of helping military families and others in need in the Lake County area for more than 30 years until his retirement. Richard was an avid photographer and amateur astronomer. He also enjoyed participating in Community Theater as an actor, director, and writer. He loved music and nature, and especially enjoyed this springtime which included an extended visit at home with his daughter, Kate. His proudest moment in retirement was meeting President Barack Obama for whom he campaigned tirelessly in 2008. Richard is survived by his wife Kathy Yates McPeak; son Robert (Jennifer Cutrone) and daughter Kate (David) Man; stepsons David (Olivia) Yates and Brian (Tasha) Yates; grandchildren Nate, Phoebe, Olivia, Elizabeth, Chapin, Oliver and Abigail and his sister Ellen (David) Pierson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother Louise McPeak. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Project Hope, 25 Freedom Rd., Painesville, Ohio 44077.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville. Online condolences and information available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on May 13, 2019