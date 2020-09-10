Richard Sidaway

Mentor- Richard Allan Sidaway, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the David Simpson Hospice House.Richard was born on April 12, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Lawrence T. and Clara (Schoenfeld) Sidaway. He was a 1959 graduate of Maple Heights High School and received a Bachelor of Art degree in marketing from Fenn University. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States National Guard serving honorably from 1965 to 1971. Dick was the co-founder and president of Select Systems in Euclid for over 35 years. He supported his sons in their younger years, as an instructor with the Boy Scout’s of America Explorer Post #990 in Mentor. Dick was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and walks along the Fairport Harbor. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lee E. (McNutt) Sidaway; two sons, Owen (Jennifer) Sidaway and Darren Sidaway; granddaughters, Margaret and Olivia; sister, Marilyn (Thom) Pelikan and their children, Matthew and Cindy. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, where friends and family will be received on Saturday from 4 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online obituary and condolences at: www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com
