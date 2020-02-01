|
|
"Together Again" Richard T. "Dick" Delfs, 89, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, January 29, 2020 at Harbor Care Assisted Living, Fairport Harbor. He was born June 13, 1930 in Cleveland to the late Herman and Morja Delfs. Richard worked for Reliance Electric, retiring after 42 years. He enjoyed spending time traveling the states with his wife, Belle, fishing, camping, watching the Indians, playing cards, and dancing. Survivors include his children, Keith (Patty) Delfs and Melody (Kurt) Cywinski; grandchildren, Adam and Joshua Delfs; many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Preceding Dick in death is his wife, Beula "Belle" Delfs. A graveside service will be held, 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087, please meet at the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.org or to Harbor Care Assisted Living, 523 Plum St., Fairport Harbor, OH 44077. Send condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020