Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
8592 Darrow Rd
Twinsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Delfs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. "Dick" Delfs


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. "Dick" Delfs Obituary
"Together Again" Richard T. "Dick" Delfs, 89, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, January 29, 2020 at Harbor Care Assisted Living, Fairport Harbor. He was born June 13, 1930 in Cleveland to the late Herman and Morja Delfs. Richard worked for Reliance Electric, retiring after 42 years. He enjoyed spending time traveling the states with his wife, Belle, fishing, camping, watching the Indians, playing cards, and dancing. Survivors include his children, Keith (Patty) Delfs and Melody (Kurt) Cywinski; grandchildren, Adam and Joshua Delfs; many nieces, nephews and other loving family members. Preceding Dick in death is his wife, Beula "Belle" Delfs. A graveside service will be held, 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087, please meet at the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Contributions may be made in memory of Richard to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 donate online at www.hospicewr.org or to Harbor Care Assisted Living, 523 Plum St., Fairport Harbor, OH 44077. Send condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -