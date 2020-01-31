|
Richard T. "Dick" Meister, 100, a longtime resident of Waite Hill, Ohio and Boca Grande, Florida passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. Dick was a true gentleman with a lasting legacy. Born February 11, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late E.G.K. and Elsie Meister (nee Giesen), Dick is predeceased by the love of his life, Lila "Brick" Meister (nee Janes); and brother, Edward L. Meister; and survived by three daughters, Cathy Gale (Robert), Linda Miller (William) and Deborah Fitzgerald (Gary); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Business School, Dick joined the family agricultural media company, American Fruit Grower Publishing Co. He successfully expanded the company with his brother, Ed to a global media and information company, now branded Meister Media Worldwide. A gifted editor, Dick could capture the imagination and motivate others with a well told story. He was also a frequent world traveler with Brick at his side, to agricultural markets around the globe, meeting with Presidents, Prime Ministers and world dignitaries. A family tradition was for Dick to take each daughter on an international trip to gain exposure to world affairs. Dick was a frequent speaker and advocate for agriculture at conferences and events across the country. His support for the next generation of agricultural leaders was recognized with the establishment of the Richard T. Meister Scholarship Fund endowed at the American Floral Endowment, for students studying horticulture and floriculture. Dick was active in the Waite Hill community as Councilman and Zoning Board Chair and was a longtime member of the Kirtland Country Club. He was a World War II veteran, arriving in France a month after D-Day. In retirement Dick and Brick adopted Boca Grande, Fla as their winter home becoming active members in the community. Dick continued his competitive golf career with the US Seniors Golf Association well into his 90’s. He remained a passionate advocate and student of the sport throughout his lifetime, studying new grips and swings, as well as being a willing coach for family and friends. He believed that golf teaches us some of life’s most valuable lessons; humility, honesty, patience, respect, focus, determination, and acceptance. In his honor for his many milestone birthdays, our families enjoyed a putting tournament called the “Opa Open,” a time to celebrate our “Opa” and his love for the game. He loved being with his family, celebrating their accomplishments, always ready with a listening ear, an encouraging word, and a positive outlook on life. The family would like to welcome you to a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 11th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kirtland Country Club, Men’s Lockerhouse, 39438 Kirtland Rd., Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Kirtland Country Club Caddie Scholarship Fund, Kirtland Country Club, 39438 Kirtland Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094, or to his named fund, the Richard T. Meister Scholarship Fund at the American Floral Endowment, (www.endowment.org/donate), 1001 North Fairfax St. #201, Alexandria, VA. 22314.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020