Richard “Rich” Turner, age 73, passed away June 7, 2020, at Tripoint Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1947, in Cleveland, OH to James E. and Verna (Boomer) Turner. He married Sandra Jean Shimits on October 19, 1968. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Rich leaves behind his wife, Sandra; children, Nicholas (Melinda) Turner and Melissa (Bob) Cramer; grandchildren, Nicholas, Peter, David, and Amanda Turner, Nora and Autumn Cramer; and brothers, James and Robert (Liz) Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Joseph P. Turner. Per his request, there will be no services. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.