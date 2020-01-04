|
Richard "Kingfish" William Kuehnle, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 3, 2020. He was born November 5, 1932 in Euclid, Ohio to William and Johannah (Weis) Kuehnle.Richard lived by the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work to the end. He was a loving son, devoted husband and caring father. Richard was a loyal friend and had the gift of bringing cheer to everyone he met no matter how bad their day. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, kind heart, and generosity.Richard served in the U.S. Army's 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He trained with the 101st Airborne Division. Most notably he took part in the counterattack “Battle of Pork Chop Hill” in July 1953 where he earned a bronze star for valor.Richard was an American patriot and always grateful for the opportunities the United States offers. Richard met the love of his life, Liz, on a blind date, and they were married for sixty years. Together they founded a successful short run metal stamping company, D & L Manufacturing, in 1970. Richard continued as a master tool and die maker at D & L Manufacturing for fifty years. The majority of the company’s production was for precision parts for the medical and aerospace industries. From the time he was a boy, Richard loved German Shepherd dogs. Throughout his life, several faithful canine friends brought him great joy. Most of all, Richard loved his family and is survived by his children, Roseanna and Barry; grandchildren, Hannah and Emmaly. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Liz and his parents and sister, Nancy Cox.Friends will be received 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH with a funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. The Reverend Dr. Mick Gilliam will be officiating. Final resting place will be at North Madison Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice:https://www.harborlighthospice.com/make-a-donation/Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020