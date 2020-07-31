Richard A. Kestner, age 77, passed away July 16, 2020, at his residence in Concord Township. He was born November 29, 1942, in Cleveland to Leonard and Marion (Pucher) Kestner. He matriculated from St. Thomas Aquinas School, then attended Benedictine High School. A standout middle linebacker and guard for the Benedictine Bengals, Rick earned All-American honors and as a senior was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the fabled “Charity Game,” the Cleveland high school football championship, despite playing on the losing team. He played every snap of that game, which is an apt metaphor for how he lived his life. After graduating from Benedictine, Rick set out for Emporia State Teacher’s College, as it was then known, in Kansas, with nothing except some clothes and $50. He returned to Cleveland in 1966 with a Master’s Degree in education, embarking on a teaching career that would span over 30 years. He began at Holy Name High School, where he taught, coached, and – with trademark Rick Kestner hustle – drove the J.V. team bus. He joined the faculty of Painesville Harvey High School in 1969, then moved to Auburn Career Center in Concord Township in 1971. He retired in 2000. In that time, he impacted the lives of countless young people, particularly those at risk of not completing high school, in ways big and small. He also forged dear friendships that lasted some 50 years. Rick Kestner embodied Henry Ford’s maxim that there is joy in work. And Rick was determined that no one would outwork him. He, with his business partner Tony Barski, roofed and painted for the better part of four decades. Drive a few miles in any direction in Lake County, and chances are you’ll see a home, barn, school or office building that at one time or another had paint or shingles on it courtesy of K&B. At his house, you would always find annuals, perennials, potted plants, and hanging baskets tended with care, new mulch in the flower beds and the grass freshly cut. By his example, he taught his children that hard work deserves and demands respect. Rick enjoyed going to the YMCA in Painesville and beating much younger players at handball (because he was old school) and racquetball. He enjoyed the fellowship and friendships he made there even more than the victories. As a father, a husband, a grandfather, and a brother, Rick treasured his family. He loved his children, Robb (Jenn) Kestner and Wendy (Philip) Fuchs; and grandchildren, Julia, Paulina, and Rowland. He was close to his brothers, Leonard “Bud” (Vera) Kestner Jr., Ken Kestner, Jim (Mary Lou) Kestner, and Bob Kestner (deceased), with whom he shared the tight bond that only brothers can share. He cherished his wife, Ann Meraglio, and missed her deeply every day since her passing. Rick was grateful for the relationship he had with her children, Russ (Lynne) Meraglio Jr., Tom Meraglio, Bob Meraglio and Lisa Watford, and grandchildren Tom and Nick Meraglio, Ryan Meraglio (deceased) and Jordan, Taylor and Mitchell Watford. Despite his gruff exterior, Rick was a big-hearted man and a genuinely nice person to the core, and his family and friends will miss him very much. Funeral services will be held on August 8, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairport Harbor at 11:00 a.m. An outdoor gathering at Perry Township Park will follow. Please understand that the family does not wish to place anyone at risk, so face coverings and physical distancing will be required and strictly enforced.



