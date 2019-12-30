|
|
Ricky Lee Fleming, 56, of Painesville, OH, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born at Grafton on September 10, 1963, a son of Imogene (Knotts) Fleming of Wendel, WV and the late Billy Fleming. In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Renee (Knight) Fleming; one son, Chad L. Fleming and girlfriend, Shelley Metzger; two grandchildren, Chase and Cruz, all of Painesville, OH; one brother, Randy Fleming and wife, Sara of Wendel, WV; one brother-in-law, Jerry Knight and wife, Karen of Madison, OH; and one sister-in-law, Karen Karbacka and husband, Bill of Perry, OH. Also surviving are several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Rick was a graduate of Flemington High School Class of 1981. He worked as a fork lift operator at Avery Dennison with 36 years of service. Rick loved hunting, riding 4-wheelers, and tinkering around the garage. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and family get-togethers, especially their annual pig roast. In honoring Rick’s wishes, he will be cremated with no public services held. The Bradley J. Mayle Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fleming Family during this time.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 31, 2019