Riley Patrick Cunningham, age 19, of Painesville Twp., passed away June 2nd, 2020. He was born April 18th, 2001, in Cleveland. Riley graduated from Eastlake North High School in 2019 and was a freshman at Bowling Green. He enjoyed every day of his life and loved his friends. He would light up every room he walked into and loved his family, especially his cherished sister, Delaney. Riley is the loving son of Kimberly Hamilton and Patrick Cunningham; cherished brother of Delaney Cunningham; dearest grandson of Diane (William “Buddy” – deceased) Cunningham; Linda Hamilton and Arnie Hamilton; nephew, cousin, and friend to many. The Cunningham family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12th, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13th, 2020, at the funeral home. Inurnment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family at any Chase Bank in Riley Cunningham’s name (account # 302611923) to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.