Riley Patrick Cunningham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Riley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Riley Patrick Cunningham, age 19, of Painesville Twp., passed away June 2nd, 2020. He was born April 18th, 2001, in Cleveland. Riley graduated from Eastlake North High School in 2019 and was a freshman at Bowling Green. He enjoyed every day of his life and loved his friends. He would light up every room he walked into and loved his family, especially his cherished sister, Delaney. Riley is the loving son of Kimberly Hamilton and Patrick Cunningham; cherished brother of Delaney Cunningham; dearest grandson of Diane (William “Buddy” – deceased) Cunningham; Linda Hamilton and Arnie Hamilton; nephew, cousin, and friend to many. The Cunningham family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12th, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13th, 2020, at the funeral home. Inurnment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family at any Chase Bank in Riley Cunningham’s name (account # 302611923) to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved