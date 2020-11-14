1/1
Rita C. Hall
Rita C. Hall, age 96, of Concord Township, passed away November 13, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to James and Alice (Sullivan) Donahue.Rita retired from AT & T (Ohio Bell) after many years of service as a telephone operator in Akron, Ohio. During World War II she worked as a “Rosie the Riveter.” Rita was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She enjoyed yard work, shopping and travelling. Family was most important to Rita and she always enjoyed the times they were together.Rita is survived by her children, Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Carrillo and Catherine (James) Ulle; step-children, Judy Dale (Richard) Modafferi, and Randy Hall; grandchildren, Catherine “Gigi” Carrillo, James (Chelsea) Ulle Jr., John “Jack” Ulle and Christopher (fiancé, Emily) Modafferi; great grandchild, Scarlett Ulle. She was survived by many special nieces and nephews including Nora (James) Flanagan, James (Kathleen) Seiwert and Michael Seiwert.She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert John “Jack” Hall in 1987 and her beloved twin sister, Mary Ellen Seiwert and brother-in-law, Raymond Seiwert.Due to the COVID pandemic, a Catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Gabriel Church and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Rita’s memory to Telecom Pioneers Charitable Foundation, Pioneers Member Services Center, P. O. Box 758515, Topeka, KS. 66675-8515.



Published in News-Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
