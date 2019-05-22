Rita C. Ott, age 92, of Mentor, passed away May 21, 2019.

She was born in Cleveland, on March 2, 1927, to the late William and Nellie Behrendt.

She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Rita was the founding Librarian at St. Robert Bellarmine School and she also proudly served as a Librarian at Euclid Public Library.

Rita is survived by her children, Eileen Dunn, Thomas (Linda), Lawrence and Mary Ann (Edward) Dolinar; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Mike) Shiels, Chris (Kelly) Dunn, John (Kristin) Insana, Gregory (Michael Ganaway) Ott, Eric (Hollie) Ott, Kevin (Krissy) Ott, Thomas (Carla) Ott, David (Mary Anne) Ott, Vickie (Dustin) Crowder, Dawn (Sean) Conley, Matt Ott, Michael Ott, Kelsey Ott, Sean Ott, Jessica (Anthony) Lemmo, James Dolinar and Joseph Dolinar; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty Kilbane, Jean Lynch, Rita Brazie; brother-in-law, Edward Ott; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Thomas Ott; son-in-law, Timothy Dunn; daughter-in-law, Debra Ott; granddaughter, Shannon Ott; sisters, Anne Bixby and Mary Jane Kane; and sister-in-law, Irene Schneider.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, at 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Rita can be made to a . Published in The News-Herald on May 23, 2019