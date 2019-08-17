|
Rita C. Yaspan, age 87 of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away August 15, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center. She was born August 16, 1931 in Cleveland to the late Harry and Clara (Schumacher) Schulman.Rita was passionate about reading and studying her Bible and was a member of Willoughby Hills Friends Church. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love for all animals especially cats and dogs. She enjoyed bowling at Wickliffe Lanes for many years. Rita had worked at York Steakhouse and also enjoyed babysitting for family and friends. She touched the lives of so many in her (almost) 88 years. “Every family should be lucky enough to have a Grandma Rita”.She is survived by her daughters: Michelle (Daniel) Owen and Lorraine Yaspan; grandchildren: Brenda (Gordon) Thompson, Mindy (Tommy) Heater, Amber (Jason) Jakubson and Danielle (Dajan) Ninic and six great grandchildren.Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Gerson; her parents and sister Bernice Martin. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Steer of Willoughby Hills Friends Church officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Solon, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities / Deepwood (where her daughter, Lorraine, has happily resided for over 30 years), 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.Online condolences, directions and to order flowers available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019