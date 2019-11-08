News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Kutie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita (Tucker) Kutie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita (Tucker) Kutie Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Rita (Tucker) Kutie will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio.Friends will be received 9:00 to 10:00 AM, before mass, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Rita was born April 11, 1930 in Sebring, Ohio to Stephen and Mary Catherine (McQuad) Tucker.She passed away November 6, 2019 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring Ohio.Rita received her B.S. in Education and Doctorate of Philosophy at Kent State University. She earned her Master’s Degree of Science at The University of Wisconsin. She was a professor of Business Writing at Lakeland Community College and co-wrote multiple Business writing manuals. She was an avid golfer, world traveler and spent many winters enjoying sunny Florida. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Fl.Rita is survived by: son, Tom (Bettie) Kutie; daughters, Ann (Amber) Kutie, Janet Coito; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Tucker, Betty Jones; and brother, Steve (Phyllis) Tucker.She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Kutie in 2008; her parents; sister, Delores (Joseph) Nocera; and brother, Joseph TuckerIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita’s memory to St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, OH 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now