Rita Louise Boyd, 59, of Fairport Harbor, passed away at Tri Point Medical Center September 20, 2019. She was born May 9, 1960, in Painesville, to William and Mary (Livingston) Boyd. Rita enjoyed bowling at Rich Lanes. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, where she sang in the choir, the Fairport Harbor Senior Center, and Fairport VFW Post 7754 Auxiliary. Rita had a beautiful smile and everyone who knew her loved her. Rita is survived by her mother, Mary Boyd; sisters, Marie Boyd, Carol (Jerald) Popp; niece, Jill Popp; nephew, Jason Popp; and niece, Julie (Scott) Drury; great-nephew, Evan Drury. She was preceded in death by her father, William Boyd. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 523 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Friends will be received 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., one hour before the mass at church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019