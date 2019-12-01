|
|
Born May 3, 1928 in Girard, Rita passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2019 at 91.Rita was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's Nursing school and an integral part of St. Gabriels, including school RN, social justice committees and Red Cross volunteer.Beloved wife of 64 years and incredibly loving patient mother, she is survived by her husband, John L. Volanski; children: John (Christie) Volanski and Anna Armstrong; grandchildren: Mary (Chris) Ruminski, Brandon, Leslie, and Melanie Armstrong; great-grandchildren Gabriel and Ethan; sister, Mary Ann Mills, and many nieces and nephews.Her parents Orazio and Antonia Oliva; brothers: Philip, Paul, John, Anthony, Orazio, Ray and John; sisters: Josephine, Elizabeth are deceased. Memorial mass will be held at St. Gabriel Church, Concord in the spring. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. She donated her body to medical research at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 2, 2019