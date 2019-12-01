Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Volanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Lucille Volanski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Lucille Volanski Obituary
Born May 3, 1928 in Girard, Rita passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2019 at 91.Rita was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's Nursing school and an integral part of St. Gabriels, including school RN, social justice committees and Red Cross volunteer.Beloved wife of 64 years and incredibly loving patient mother, she is survived by her husband, John L. Volanski; children: John (Christie) Volanski and Anna Armstrong; grandchildren: Mary (Chris) Ruminski, Brandon, Leslie, and Melanie Armstrong; great-grandchildren Gabriel and Ethan; sister, Mary Ann Mills, and many nieces and nephews.Her parents Orazio and Antonia Oliva; brothers: Philip, Paul, John, Anthony, Orazio, Ray and John; sisters: Josephine, Elizabeth are deceased. Memorial mass will be held at St. Gabriel Church, Concord in the spring. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. She donated her body to medical research at Cleveland Clinic Foundation.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -