Rita M. Baird, 91, of Boynton Beach, Florida for 40 years and recently of Mentor, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Brookdale of Mentor. She was born to the late Frank and Elizabeth Prinzel on November 16, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH. Rita was a very special woman who truly enjoyed life. She used her beautiful smile and friendly demeanor to bring a smile to all those she knew and loved. She had an unconditional love for her husband, children, family members, and all her friends. Her voice was amazing and she loved to sing. She used her singing and dancing talents to perform across the country at places like Copa Cabana and with the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Jimmy Durante. For many years, she sang for her beloved church, St. Thomas More of Boynton Beach, Florida. She had a heart of gold and was loved by many! Survivors include her children, Mike (Jackie) Baird of Kirtland Hills, Gregg (Leslie) Baird of Eastlake, Carol (Robert) Glaser of Chardon and David Baird of Mentor; grandchildren, Christine (Ty) Vaupel, Jennifer (Robert) DeMarco, Danielle (Alex) Hettinger, James Baird, Jessica (John) Krakowski, Kelsey, Jack and Rachel Glaser and Ian Baird; great-grandchildren, Arlo, Josie, Isla, Oliver and Cameron; and many other loving family members. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Howard J. Baird; and siblings, Albert (Betty) Prinzel, Carl (Virginia) Prinzel, Betty (George), Joseph (Isabelle) Prinzel, Mary, Larry (Margaret) Prinzel and Pauline (Gene) Jaeger. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 1:00 p.m., following the visitation, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord, OH 44077. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Music Ministry at the St. Thomas More Church, 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, Florida 44141. If sending flowers, Rita loved daisies. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019