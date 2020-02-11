|
Funeral Mass for Rita M. (nee McGuire) Billson, 97, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Fr. Dennis McNeil will officiate. Mrs. Billson passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Mapleridge Nursing Facility in Willoughby. Born Nov. 25, 1922, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 66 years. Rita was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where she was active in the Court of Mary, St. Anne’s Guild, Our Lady of Fatima and the Mater Dei Study Club. She was also a charter member and past president of the Willoughby Junior Women’s Club and member of the Willoughby Women’s Club. Rita’s greatest joy was her family. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed visits from them. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking. Mrs. Billson retired from the Willoughby Eastlake Public Library in 1987, where she was clerk treasurer and business manager. She was the loving mother of Richard H. (Ginny) Billson and Deborah A. (Anthony) Zaharieff; cherished grandmother of Kathy (Ed) Billson Weimer, J. Alexander (Michelle) Zaharieff, Cassandra Lee (Chris) Billson White, Suzy (Gerard) Zaharieff Ardila, Ryan (Ronnie) Billson, John (Jenessa) Billson and Peter Billson; and great-grandmother of Gabby, Samantha, A.J., Julia, Dominic, Alexandra, Nick, Joelle, Joe, Sofia, Ava, Ryder, Gianna and Stella. Rita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John A. Billson in 1998; sons, T. Michael Billson and John J. Billson; parents, Philip and LaVerne (nee Shrider) McGuire; and siblings, William Palmer, Lawrence Dischenger and George Palmer. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in Willoughby Cemetery. The family suggests contributions be made in her name to the Fr. Francis Curran Endowment Fund, c/o Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020