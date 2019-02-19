|
|
Rita M. Matty (nee: Phillips), age 74, of Burton Village, died February 18, 2019 at Mapleview County Villa.Born May 9, 1944 in Brownsville, PA to Charles and Pearl (nee: Blaney) Phillips, she has been in the area for 50 years.
First and foremost, Rita loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to craft shows and garage sales. Rita was a devoted Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns fan and loved watching their games.
She was in Food Service at Geauga Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 2009.
Survivors include her children, Andrea (Roger) Johnson of Chardon, Kristen (David) Zarzour of Burton, Kevin (Michelle) Matty of Auburn Twp., and Nicole(Ralph) Linden of Olmsted Falls; grandchildren, Dustin, Kennedy, Benjamin,Timothy, Nicholas, Cadance, and Jaxon; and her brother, Robert (Patricia) Phillips of FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brandon Clute and brother, Charles Phillips.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 to 1:00 and 3:00 to 5:00 at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Memorial service will be held 5:00 with private family burial at a later date at Chardon Municipal Cemetery.
Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019