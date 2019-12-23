|
Funeral Mass for Rita M. (nee Stuber) Whitcomb, 87, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Vianney, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Father Tom Johns will officiate the Mass. Mrs. Whitcomb passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born March 7, 1932, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 66 years. She was very active in the Willowick Little Theater, loved crafts with her friends at Parker Place, and was a lover of all of her dachshunds. Rita was the loving mother of Robert T. (Karla) Whitcomb, Tom S. Whitcomb, Dawn M. (Albert) Bellis, and James T. (Colleen) Whitcomb; and cherished grandmother of Kellen, Christian, Connor, Dan, Amanda, Ryan and Jake. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert T. Whitcomb Sr. in 2016; and parents, John and Gertrude (nee Culleton) Stuber. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 25, 2019