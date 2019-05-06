|
|
Rita M. Zabivnik, age 69, of Painesville, passed away May 6, 2019.
She was born in Cleveland, on November 18, 1949, to the late Frank and Kathryn Lunar.
She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rita is survived by her children, Traci (Jim) Labry and Richard Zabivnik; grandchildren, Zoe Zabivnik, Jimmy and Logan Labry; and brother, Frank (Anita) Lunar; sisters-in-law, Helen Lunar and Darlene Lunar.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Richard “Duck” Zabivnik; brothers, Thomas Lunar and Doug Lunar.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The News-Herald on May 7, 2019