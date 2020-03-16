Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Rita M. Zehe


1930 - 2020
Rita M. Zehe Obituary
Funeral Mass for Rita M. Zehe, 89, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Father Bill Bouhall will officiate. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at church.) Rita passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 19, 1930, in Cleveland. Rita will be missed by many family members and friends, especially her cousin and caretaker, Arlene Rossa, cousins, Ronald (Joyce) Zehe (both deceased), the late Lois Bouhall (Bill), and the late Jeffrey Zehe (Beth); cherished relative to Cindy Nowack (Mike), Patty Van Niel (Todd), Rev. William G. Bouhall, Andrew Zehe (Mary), and James Zehe (Jennifer). Rita was a loving and loyal friend to many, particularly Darlene Royer and Kathy Bea. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, or St. Vincent DePaul of St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
