McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Rita Mae Cabot Obituary
Funeral Mass for Rita Mae (nee Dietzel) Cabot, 95, of Mentor, will be 12 noon Monday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Father Tom Johns will officiate the Mass. (Family and friends are asked to meet at church.) Mrs. Cabot passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Altercare of Mentor. She was born in Cleveland and had been a resident of Lake County for more than 36 years. Rita was the loving mother of William J. (Lee) Cabot Jr., and Elaine A. (Richard) Newman; cherished grandmother of Rita M. (Tim) Smith, Christine (Larry) Bottorff, Michael Cabot, Dean (Vicky) Newman, Aleyse (Greg) Scott, Richard Newman and Renee (Nick) Satink; great-grandmother of Abigail Bottorff, Max Cabot, Blake Newman, Eric Newman, Jaxon Scott, Tyler Rus and Samanth Rus; and sister of George (Carroll) Dietzel, and Robert (Amy) Dietzel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William J. Cabot in 2001; parents, George and Dorothy (nee Pickett) Dietzel; and siblings, Dorothy (John, dec.) Feran and Thomas Dietzel. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Contributions in her name are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
