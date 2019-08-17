|
|
Rita Matteucci (nee Di Vincenzo), age 91, beloved wife for 67 years of the late Victor J., loving mother of Victor (Mary Kay), Ronald, Donna Tercek (Charles), devoted grandmother of Victor, Anthony (Debbie), Christopher, Matthew (Erin), Gina, Tricia Doles (Brandon), Desiree, Taylor and loving great grandmother, beloved daughter of Joe and Enrichetta Di Vincenzo (both deceased), dearest sister of Willard Di Vincenzo (Barbara). Interment All Souls Cemetery. Family and Friends are invited to gather for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, Ohio 44143. Friends may call at the Fioritto Funeral Home 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (east of Richmond Rd.) 4-8 pm. Monday, August 19.Online guestbook at http://www.FiorittoFamily.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019